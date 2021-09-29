Bond fans weigh in on Daniel Craig‘s ‘No Time to Die’ premiere outfit

The film is very popular. The jacket divided opinion

Daniel Craig’s final Bond film, No Time to Die, is finally here and getting glowing reviews – including a five-star write-up from Time Out’s Phil De Semlyen. Also a major talking point? The actor’s choice of attire for last night’s swanky premiere at the Royal Albert Hall.

When you’re a world-famous actor bowing out after 15 years in an iconic role, you can totally pull off a raspberry velvet smoking jacket by Savile Row tailors Anderson & Sheppard. This doesn’t mean, however, that people won’t compare you to another famous fictional spy: Austin Powers.

Big fan of Daniel Craig dressing up as Austin Powers for the James Bond premiere #GroovyBaby https://t.co/yw0VYF1VyL — Daniel Lewis (@danllew8) September 28, 2021

‘He can get away with it,’ one commenter wrote on the Time Out London Facebook page. ‘Normal blokes would look like an old pub settee.’ Another quipped playfully: ‘I knew MI6 had something to do with the disappearance of my nan’s curtains.’

However, other Bond fans were less waggish about Craig’s statement jacket. ‘I love it & he stands out amongst all those in black,’ said one Facebook commenter. Another said appreciatively: ‘Only a strong, confident man can pull a pink velvet jacket off and Daniel certainly does that!’ Well said, quite frankly.

I don’t comment much on celebs for fashion but wow, this raspberry velvet blazer is perfection on Daniel Craig. *chef kiss* https://t.co/tbqdKIXlLd — Dr. Karen James (@kejames) September 28, 2021 Daniel Craig’s jacket!!! pic.twitter.com/swFaK74VVz — Philip Normal (@philipnormal) September 28, 2021

Whatever your take on Daniel Craig’s jacket, it’s hard to deny that he’s got the internet talking, which is kind of the point of glitzy film premieres, right? In fact, he might just have given us the most iconic raspberry garment since the one Prince sang about.

