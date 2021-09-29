Here are all the Brit designers Daniel Craig wore to last night’s massive event

James Bond is a quintessentially British institution, so it’s fitting that Daniel Craig and co-star Lashana Lynch (who graces the latest Time Out cover) picked British designers for last night’s lavish Royal Albert Hall premiere.

Lynch wore a stunning custom Vivienne Westwood gown with a hummingbird on the back to the world premiere of No Time to Die, in which she portrays a new ‘00’ agent called Nomi. Sharing a photo of the bright yellow dress on Instagram, Lynch’s stylist Karla Welch pointed out that the hummingbird, which is the national bird of Jamaica, was the actress’s elegant way of ‘representing her ancestors and the birthplace of Bond’.

Lynch also rocked jewellery by two London-based designers – namely, a ring by Jessica McCormack and an earring by Shaun Leane.

Craig’s attention-grabbing raspberry velvet smoking jacket is from Savile Row tailors Anderson and Shepherd, while his tux trousers are from another Savile Row tailors, Henry Poole & Co. His shoes are courtesy of Northampton-based Crockett & Jones, completing an outfit that screams ‘best of British’, but with a bold modern twist.

As well as winning raves for their fashion choices, Craig and Lynch will be celebrating the glowing reviews that No Time to Die is getting – including a five-star write-up from Time Out’s Phil De Semlyen. After several pandemic delays, the film finally arrives in cinemas this Thursday (September 30). Bring it on, quite frankly.

