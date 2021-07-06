The mayor is offering a pair of tickets to the game at Wembley on Sunday

In a naked piece of incentivisation, London Mayor Sadiq Khan had pledged that young Londoners who sign up for their first Covid vaccination (or get one) this week could be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday. The offer follows similar incentive schemes that have been tried in the States.

To be eligible for the draw, you have to show that you’ve been to a walk-in vaccination centre or have booked an appointment. To increase your chances, if you then post on the old social media about getting jabbed/booked, you’ll get entered twice.

There’s only one set of precious precious tickets to see the final live, but there are also 50 pairs of tickets for the Euro Fan Zone in Trafalgar Square up for grabs, which has its own separate ballot (it’s pretty tricky, this remote Euro viewing).

Demand is predictably strong for tickets to the final, with England potentially getting into the final of a major championship for the first time in blummin’ donkey’s years, assuming they progress past their semi-final against Denmark this coming Wednesday.

Full details of the draw will be announced via the mayor’s social media on Wednesday morning, so keep your eyes peeled. And good luck, obviously.

