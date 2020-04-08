Borough Market Festival is streaming free food masterclasses this bank holiday weekend

Big plans for the first bank holiday of the year? Um, yeah, us neither. But if you’re not sure what to do with your four-day ‘weekend’, Borough Market is hosting a virtual festival to bring the springtime Easter vibes to you.

The five-day festival kicks off tomorrow (Thursday April 9) and will be streamed via Instagram Live and IGTV on Borough Market’s Instagram account.

The first session will see the Borough Market Butchers share their advice on what to do with your meat this Easter weekend, streaming at 11am. Other sessions include cooking tips from Borough Market’s fishmongers, Bread Ahead making hot cross buns, plant growing workshops and drawing and storytelling activities for kids.

How’s that for a wholesome bank holiday weekend?



Tune in via Borough Market’s Instagram.



