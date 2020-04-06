Can’t sleep? Facebook’s new free movie club is a dream for insomniacs

If the news is keeping you awake at night, or you’re just prone to tossing and turning in the small hours, Facebook has some movie melatonin just for you. The social media giant has teamed up with Focus Features to offer a late-night cinematic escape every Tuesday during April.



Kicking off with Robert Altman’s classic ‘Gosford Park’ at 1am tonight (tomorrow, if you’re a stickler for these things), the new Facebook Watch Party will be hosted on Focus Features’s Facebook page. It’s all completely free of charge – all you need to bring are your eyeballs and possible a pair of pyjamas Maggie Smith would approve of.



The film itself is a masterpiece – you’ll get able to get to sleep just counting the A-listers in the cast. The rest of the line-up so far announced has a distinct accent on the light and uplifting, with Wes Anderson’s lovely, quirky ‘Moonrise Kingdom’ offering childhood nostalgia, Kevin Smith slackercom ‘Mallrats’ providing lols, and Pawel Pawlikowski’s Yorkshire-set drama ‘My Summer of Love’ offering a young Emily Blunt and swooning romance. They’re all worth staying up for.

The line-up in full:

‘Gosford Park’, Tue Apr 7 at 1am BST

‘Moonrise Kingdom’, Apr 14 at 1am BST

‘Mallrats’, Apr 21 at 1am BST

‘My Summer of Love’, Apr 28 at 1am BST



As an extra incentive to log on, the filmmakers themselves will be joining the respective parties. Look out, then, for Anderson, Smith and Pawlikowski to be on hand for Q&As before and during the screenings. ‘Gosford Park’ (and ‘Downton Abbey’) screenwriter Julian Fellowes kicks things off tonight.

Head to the official Facebook page for all the relevant info.



