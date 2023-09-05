Brand-new London superclub Drumsheds has revealed its massive opening line-up

Bicep, SHERELLE and Skepta are all on the bill

As festival season draws to a close, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s time to hang up your dancing shoes. Summer may be ending, but clubbing season is only just beginning. And adding a whole load of excitement into the mix is the brand new superclub Drumsheds, which has just announced a mega opening season.

The new cultural-space-meets-nightclub (brought by Broadwick Live, the people behind Printworks), which also happens to be in the old IKEA Tottenham, will be hosting an epic selection of DJs on the decks in the upcoming months. In its opening season, the lineup features names including BICEP, Marcel Dettmann, Marco Corola, Kelly Lee Owens, Loco Dice, Girls Don’t Sync, SHERELLE, Skepta and Jammer, DJ EZ, Todd Edwards, DJ Hazard, Dillinja, Daria Kolosova, Cassy, A Little Sound, Hot Since 82, and many, many more.

There will also be takeovers from BuggedOut!, The Hydra, Piano People and others. We told you it would be a corker.

The 608,000 square foot nightclub opens on October 7, with a party hosted by La Discothèque.

Tickets are live online now. Don’t sleep on this.