London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Interior of Drumsheds, new superclub in Tottenham, London
Photograph: Henry Woide

Brand-new London superclub Drumsheds has revealed its massive opening line-up

Bicep, SHERELLE and Skepta are all on the bill

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

As festival season draws to a close, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s time to hang up your dancing shoes. Summer may be ending, but clubbing season is only just beginning. And adding a whole load of excitement into the mix is the brand new superclub Drumsheds, which has just announced a mega opening season. 

The new cultural-space-meets-nightclub (brought by Broadwick Live, the people behind Printworks), which also happens to be in the old IKEA Tottenham, will be hosting an epic selection of DJs on the decks in the upcoming months. In its opening season, the lineup features names including BICEP, Marcel Dettmann, Marco Corola, Kelly Lee Owens, Loco Dice, Girls Don’t Sync, SHERELLE, Skepta and Jammer, DJ EZ, Todd Edwards, DJ Hazard, Dillinja, Daria Kolosova, Cassy, A Little Sound, Hot Since 82, and many, many more. 

There will also be takeovers from BuggedOut!, The Hydra, Piano People and others. We told you it would be a corker. 

The 608,000 square foot nightclub opens on October 7, with a party hosted by La Discothèque. 

Tickets are live online now. Don’t sleep on this.  

These are the best clubs in London

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode six with Sophie Duker in Dalston is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Autumn

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.