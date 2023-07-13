London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Drumsheds at Ikea, Broadwick Entertainment
Photograph: Henry Woide

It’s official: Tottenham’s massive old Ikea is being turned into a super-club

Run by the people behind Printworks, it’ll have space for 15,000 clubbers

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

Ever wanted to go to a rave in an Ikea? Well, soon you’ll be able to. The furniture store’s old branch in Tottenham has been converted into an enormous events space.

Okay, it’s not technically an Ikea anymore, and has been cleared out of Klippan sofas, Kallax shelving and Billy bookcases, but the new venue (created by the people behind Printworks, might we add) promises to be ‘unashamedly massive’. And we can’t wait. 

The gigantic warehouse in Meridian Water will reopen as Drumsheds this September. Covering 608,000 square feet and with a capacity of up to 15,000 people, the industrial space will have a machine-made feel, with tall ceilings and huge rooms. 

Run by Broadwick, the people who brought us Printworks, The Beams and Field Day, Drumsheds is pretty much guaranteed to have a banging lineup of DJ talent, though the full programme is yet to be revealed. Here are a few preview pics of the place.

Drumsheds at Ikea, Broadwick Entertainment
Photograph: Henry Woide
Drumsheds at Ikea, Broadwick Entertainment
Photograph: Henry Woide
Drumsheds at Ikea, Broadwick Entertainment
Photograph: Henry Woide

Cool, eh? The former Drumsheds, which was also in Meridian Water, closed down in January last year after a short-lived stint that was hampered by Covid-19. 

Simeon Aldred, director of strategy at Broadwick, said: ‘Broadwick’s mission has always been to build brands that deliver unrivalled live experiences that create real impact.

‘We want Drumsheds, like all the spaces we create, to be new centres of cultural gravity that provide the basis for human connection. A connection that people crave now more than ever.’

While Printworks may have closed earlier this year, thanks to the Drumsheds and other massive new London venue The Beams, it looks like the capital’s super-club scene will live to fight another day. Party on! 

The 51 best nights out in London

And these are the best clubs in London

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Future Cities

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site Map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.