It’s official: Tottenham’s massive old Ikea is being turned into a super-club

Run by the people behind Printworks, it’ll have space for 15,000 clubbers

Ever wanted to go to a rave in an Ikea? Well, soon you’ll be able to. The furniture store’s old branch in Tottenham has been converted into an enormous events space.

Okay, it’s not technically an Ikea anymore, and has been cleared out of Klippan sofas, Kallax shelving and Billy bookcases, but the new venue (created by the people behind Printworks, might we add) promises to be ‘unashamedly massive’. And we can’t wait.

The gigantic warehouse in Meridian Water will reopen as Drumsheds this September. Covering 608,000 square feet and with a capacity of up to 15,000 people, the industrial space will have a machine-made feel, with tall ceilings and huge rooms.

Run by Broadwick, the people who brought us Printworks, The Beams and Field Day, Drumsheds is pretty much guaranteed to have a banging lineup of DJ talent, though the full programme is yet to be revealed. Here are a few preview pics of the place.

Cool, eh? The former Drumsheds, which was also in Meridian Water, closed down in January last year after a short-lived stint that was hampered by Covid-19.

Simeon Aldred, director of strategy at Broadwick, said: ‘Broadwick’s mission has always been to build brands that deliver unrivalled live experiences that create real impact.

‘We want Drumsheds, like all the spaces we create, to be new centres of cultural gravity that provide the basis for human connection. A connection that people crave now more than ever.’

While Printworks may have closed earlier this year, thanks to the Drumsheds and other massive new London venue The Beams, it looks like the capital’s super-club scene will live to fight another day. Party on!

