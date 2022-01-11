London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Ronnie Scott's
Photograph: Ronnie Scott's

Breathe life into your old instruments by donating them to young, aspiring musicians

Ronnie Scott’s Musical Instrument Amnesty is back for 2022

Written by
Lauryn Berry
Advertising

Do you have an old instrument lying around the house? That guitar you bought when you were 16 and swore to learn how to play, the recorder from your child’s schooldays, a crumbling violin that’s been in the family for years… do you actually use any of them?

Ronnie Scott’s Charitable foundation, in partnership with charities Music for All and Sistema England, are welcoming all musical instrument donations for children in the UK and overseas. 

The donation scheme aims to make music accessible for all, especially those that have not had access to a musical education. 

The amnesty event organised by the legendary jazz club, has been going on for some years, and attracted the attention of celebrities such as singer Sam Smith, multi-instrumentalist Nitin Sawhney, musician Neil Cowley, and trumpeter Christian Scott, who have all made donations in the past. 

All those interested can email Ronnie Scott’s foundation to express their interest, and then rock up to Frith Street on January 22, between 10am and 3pm, to drop off their instrument, have a warm cuppa or a glass of fizz, and get to meet some of the talented musicians that have grown up on Ronnie’s iconic stage. 

Once you donate your item you will receive a unique tracking number, so that you can follow its journey and find out where your instrument has ended up. All instruments will be checked with the help of Music for All and Sistema England, and then sent to children who haven’t had access to musical education.

If your instrument is somehow damaged, you can still get in touch as Ronnie’s will be repairing broken items and bringing them back to life for the next generation of musicians. The only items that cannot be accepted are pianos and organs due to their size.

To express your interest and find out more, visit Ronnie Scott’s website.

Check out Free art in London

And The best charity shops in London

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.