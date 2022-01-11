Do you have an old instrument lying around the house? That guitar you bought when you were 16 and swore to learn how to play, the recorder from your child’s schooldays, a crumbling violin that’s been in the family for years… do you actually use any of them?

Ronnie Scott’s Charitable foundation, in partnership with charities Music for All and Sistema England, are welcoming all musical instrument donations for children in the UK and overseas.

The donation scheme aims to make music accessible for all, especially those that have not had access to a musical education.

The amnesty event organised by the legendary jazz club, has been going on for some years, and attracted the attention of celebrities such as singer Sam Smith, multi-instrumentalist Nitin Sawhney, musician Neil Cowley, and trumpeter Christian Scott, who have all made donations in the past.

All those interested can email Ronnie Scott’s foundation to express their interest, and then rock up to Frith Street on January 22, between 10am and 3pm, to drop off their instrument, have a warm cuppa or a glass of fizz, and get to meet some of the talented musicians that have grown up on Ronnie’s iconic stage.

Once you donate your item you will receive a unique tracking number, so that you can follow its journey and find out where your instrument has ended up. All instruments will be checked with the help of Music for All and Sistema England, and then sent to children who haven’t had access to musical education.

If your instrument is somehow damaged, you can still get in touch as Ronnie’s will be repairing broken items and bringing them back to life for the next generation of musicians. The only items that cannot be accepted are pianos and organs due to their size.

To express your interest and find out more, visit Ronnie Scott’s website.

