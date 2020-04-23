BrewDog is giving out free pints for when this is all over

Drinking tins at home is all well and good, but nothing comes to close to the electric thrill of grasping an actual cold pint of beer in your hand, does it? That glass-on-skin frisson. Nothing like it.

Generous booze giant BrewDog knows you miss it, and has pledged to buy anyone who wants one a pint of Punk IPA (or its non-alcoholic equivalent) once the stay-at-home thing has ended.

Interested pint fiends should sign up here. You’ll be issued with a QR code that can be taken into any BrewDog bar and redeemed.

‘We want to make sure that when this is all over whether you’re in Aberdeen or Berlin, you can celebrate with friends and family, over a beer,’ said company co-founder James Watt. ‘Until then, stay home. Stay safe. And look after each other. See you on the other side.’

