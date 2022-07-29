BrewDog is opening one of London’s biggest bars

The omnipresent Scottish brewer has a huge new venue in Waterloo with a bowling alley and all sorts

If a tiny part of you longs for the strictures of lockdown drinking with its pre-booking of tables and zero bar crush, we might have an expansive drinking solution for you. Scottish beer magnates BrewDog have announced the opening this August of what will be one of London’s biggest bars.

BrewDog Waterloo is a two-floor, 27,500 sq ft tanking shop situated under the train lines running into Waterloo station. In proper London 2022 style, it’s not just slinging out pints. The new venue includes co-working spaces and pods, a micro-brewery, a café, a secret cocktail bar, duckpin bowling alleys, a podcast studio, some meeting rooms and an ice-cream van dishing up Hackney Gelato. We assume there are some kitchen sinks in there as well.

To celebrate its opening, BrewDog is giving away 100 free recording slots to podcast creators. So if you fancy getting on the mic, get in touch.

As well as all those facilities, BrewDog Waterloo is one of the company’s first bars to open following its ‘BrewDog Blueprint’, in which 50 percent of the profits generated by each of its bars will be shared directly with the staff who work there. A bit like Waitrose.

The bar opens on August 18, but maybe save your attendance for its Grand Opening on August 20, featuring an exclusive performance by venerable North-Eastern post-punkers Futureheads (tickets here), which should be a decent accompaniment to a few ales. Get down there, and spread right out.

BrewDog Waterloo, Unit G, Waterloo Station, 01 The Sidings, SE1 7BH. From Tue Aug 18. Book here.

