Beigel/bagel fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as Brick Lane’s ‘yellow’ beigel/bagel bakery is finally reopening.

The legendary spot shut unexpectedly in February and a repossession notice was placed on the door, which was replaced by sign saying the shop was closing in order to ‘conduct essential electrical maintenance’. It will reopen on Wednesday June 26 and once again operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The real reasons behind the closure have now come to light – it was due to the ‘culmination of a long-standing family dispute’ over ownership and rent, reports Ham & High. Further details were revealed on a GoFundMe page which is raising money for a new beigel machine, a new oven and other much-needed shop repairs.

Still keeping it in the family, the Beigel Shop will now be run by the 22-year-old quadruplets of the shop’s owner since 1987 Aron – who recently suffered a series of strokes – as well as the three children of his sister Mazel.

The shop’s new owners are attempting to raise £50,000 in order to ‘address critical needs within the shop’. They added: ‘Our vintage beigel machine frequently breaks down, forcing our bakers to roll beigels by hand,’ they wrote. ‘This slows production and affects availability. With your support, a new machine will ensure a steady supply of fresh, delicious beigels, maintaining the quality and efficiency we strive for.’

The ‘yellow’ store is so called due to the colour of its frontage. In Time Out’s exhaustive history of the Brick Lane bagel shops, the history of 155 Brick Lane is recounted. It was established by Jonny Cohen in the early 1960s (although their website says something quite different), and was taken over by brothers David and Aron in 1987. Back then, it was called the Evering Bakery. The name changed to The Beigel Shop, as we know it now, in 2002.

