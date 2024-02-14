Brick Lane’s iconic ‘yellow’ Beigel Shop has closed unexpectedly

The legendary store reportedly had an eviction notice taped to the door

One of Brick Lane’s iconic bagel stores has reportedly been served with an eviction notice.

The Beigel Shop or the ‘yellow one’ (as opposed to ‘the white one’ a few doors down, aka Beigel Bake) at 155 Brick Lane is apparently shuttered.

According to the below post on X, a notice on the door dated February 13 reads: ‘Please note we have taken possession of the above mentioned property... Any attempt of re entry of the said property is an offence and proceedings will be taken for trespass and criminal damage.’

The Daily Mail reports that the sign was covered up hours later by a sheet of paper from the owners of the store, which claimed it was closing in order to ‘conduct essential electrical maintenance’. The same poster was also shared on the shop’s Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brick Lane Beigel Shop 🥯 (@beigel_shop)

‘We’ll be back before you know it, ready to bake and serve our beigel family with love,’ read the post, which did not mention the eviction notice.

The ‘yellow’ store is so called due to the colour of its frontage. In Time Out’s exhaustive history of the Brick Lane bagel shops, the history of the shop at 155 Brick Lane is recounted. It was established by Jonny Cohen in the early 1960s (although their website says something quite different), and was taken over by Israeli brothers David and Aron in 1987. Back then, it was called the Evering Bakery. The name changed to The Beigel Shop, as we know it now, in 2002.

We will share more news on the fate of the much-loved store as soon as we have it.

