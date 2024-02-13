Legendary London club The Cause is opening a pub in Peckham

Club rats and music heads, we’ve got exciting news for you. Legendary London club The Cause is making its first foray into public houses and opening a boozer. We’re sure it will be as trendy as it gets. Every guy with an ironic haircut and a little earring in the capital will be there.

The Greyhound will open in Peckham in March. The Cause first teased punters about its new boozer in October 2023, but now there is finally more information.

In a post shared on Instagram, The Cause revealed that renovations for the SE15 pub were well underway and it plans to open in spring.

‘As you know, six months ago, we took the keys to a dormant boozer in Peckham, with the intention of opening late last year. We must apologise that we’ve kept you all in the dark with our progress, but we have also been kept in the dark ourselves – literally,’ it said.

‘Some issues with previous tenants and delays in exchanging services meant we were left without power for a couple of months and progress was halted on our new South London haunt.

‘But we’re now back up and running with the re-fit well underway, and can now say with a lot of confidence (touch wood, and trust us there is plenty of wood to touch over here) that we will be opening our doors to the public this March.’

In even better news, The Greyhound is offering free drinks for its opening weekend to anyone who signs up online here. Cheers to that!

