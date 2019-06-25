Brighton Pride 2019: when is it and what’s the line up?

We love London Pride, but it’s hard to beat Brighton’s world-famous LGBTQ+ celebration.

Brighton Pride takes place from August 2-4 2019, and organisers are promising the biggest and best celebration yet. Festival-goers in the seaside resort will dance through the streets to the theme of ‘generations of love’, chosen to commemorate the 50-year anniversary of New York’s Stonewall Inn uprising, which ignited the Pride movement.

Kylie Minogue headlines this year’s event, playing on Saturday night at Pride in the Park in Preston Park. The ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ hitmaker is joined by Clean Bandit, ‘X Factor’ finalist Fleur East, tribute phenomenon Björn Again, Alice Chater and Zak Abel.

On Sunday, LoveBN1Fest takes over the same park, with Jessie J and Grace Jones taking to the stage, alongside Rak Su, Nina Nesbitt, House Gospel Choir, Grace Carter and Guilty Pleasures. The family-friendly day will feature entertainment for children of all ages, thanks to performances from Baby Loves Disco, Alice’s Theme Party and Bubble Inc. As ever, the weekend’s roster of live bands is bolstered by a cracking line-up of cabaret, comedy, burlesque, speakers and performance art.

Photography: Andrea Klarin

The Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade is at the heart of this year’s event once again, as more than 300,000 people are expected to take to the streets to watch and dance along with the carnival as it wends its way through the city on Saturday.

©ChrisJepson

The Pride Pleasure Gardens will return for the fourth year running, with free-to-enter events all weekend, and a handful of ticketed clubbing nights, such as Sink the Pink and Horse Meat Disco.

As ever, Pride is a party with a purpose, and as well as celebrating love, inclusion and supporting LGBTQ+ organisations, this year Brighton Pride is reducing its single-use plastic. Organisers are helping to keep rubbish out of the ocean with a silent disco beach clean on Sunday August 4 – if you complete a volunteering session you’ll get free tickets to Sunday’s LoveBN1.

Pride in the Park (Saturday) tickets from £37.50, weekend tickets from £57.50, Love BN1 fest from £32.50 and Pride Village Party £17.50. Get tickets here.

