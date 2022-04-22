It is officially April 22, which means it’s Earth Day! If you don't know what that means, congratulations, your indifference is helping destroy the planet. Just kidding! Earth Day is an international event celebrated by millions to draw attention to the major ecological issues we face, such as the climate catastrophe, air pollution, and deforestation.

Want to celebrate Earth Day in London but don’t know how? You could bike to work, hug a tree, grow something, take a stroll in one of the capital’s many parks and gardens or you could check out some Earth Day specialised events that are likely to blow your socks off.

Power to the Pizza

All you need to do to have trees planted is buy pizza? Sounds like a plan. This Earth Day, for every vegan or veggie pizza sold at Circolo Popolare, Ave Mario and Gloria Trattoria on April 22, Big Mamma Group will plant a tree. You can expect to have classics like pesto heart burrata, Osso Buco Ravioli, Neapolitan Pizza and even Italian gelato made with love.

Fri, 22 April. All day.

Wildlife Friendly Gardening

Fancy getting a little dirty? Wildlife Friendly Gardening is hosting a workshop that's about all things gardening, including activities like: how to plant a pollinator plant from seed, how to propagate from an existing perennial plant, how to create mini wildflower meadows and how to make paper pots and seed bombs. Once you finish this workshop you should have no reason not to start a garden in your flat.

Paulet Estate community garden, SE5 9HY. Sat, 23 April. 10.30am-12.30pm.

Tickets from £2.50.

Earth Night: Party with Purpose

More of a party-goer? We have the perfect Earth Day event for you. Head to 1 Granary Square where Party with Purpose plans on hosting the eco-party of the year. Have a blast listening to queer poetry, having enlightening conversations with earthastic people, and reflect on our globe floating in the sky. Go have a music and cocktail filled time. Entry is free and open to the general public ( so bring a friend, or five, we’re not judging), but donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee to support the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine are encouraged.

Central Saint Martins, 1 Granary Square, N1C 4AA. Fri, 22 April. 6.00pm - 10.00pm

Register Here

All. Lights. Off

Have you ever eaten in the dark? Here’s your chance to get pasta anywhere but your mouth. This Earth Day, Italian Restaurant Gloria, will be serving dinner lit only by candlelight. So if you’re looking for somewhere to have a romantic carbonara dinner while saving energy and raising awareness, Gloria is the place to be.

54-56 Great Eastern St, EC2A 3QR. Fri, 22 April.

Earth Day in London: Join a Climate Fresk Workshop!

Are you the tryhard in every game you play with friends? Be honest, we all have that competitive spirit. If you don’t mind playing a game for three hours then this event is for you. GET OUT Charity has organised an interactive workshop that aims to raise awareness and understanding about climate change by turning climate science into a game. Show off your skills or take a step back and learn something new, this game/workshop is meant for anyone that wants to learn about the causes and consequences of climate change.

Harley Grove, E3 2AT. Fri, 22 April. 4.00pm - 7.00pm

Register Here

Needs x B.L.O.O.M. Earth Day Fundraiser

Need to let loose? Dance your way through Earth Day with an eclectic line-up of DJs at intimate new Peckham venue The Carpet Shop. Manchester-based DJ collective B.L.O.O.M. have orchestrated this sweaty night of techno, trance and jungle from the likes of Angel D’Lite and Phoebe Valentine, with all profits going to climate-crisis-fighting international NGO Cool Earth.

115 Rye Lane, SE15 4ST. Fri, 22 April. 11.00pm - 5.00am

Tickets from £8.

