London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Bring Me the Horizon, live
Photograph: Tom Rose / Shutterstock.com

Bring Me the Horizon at London’s O2 Arena: everything you need to know

The legendary Sheffield band is playing two shows in Greenwich this weekend

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Bring Me the Horizon’s symphonic, anthemic sound is especially well-suited to massive shows – it’s no wonder that the legendary Sheffield metal and rock group has such a solid live rep. Two of the band’s previous London shows – at Wembley and the Royal Albert Hall – were so stonkingly good that they were even officially released as live records.

In other words, when BMTH are in town, you don’t want to miss ‘em. And that’s exactly what’s happening this weekend. Oli Sykes, Matt Kean, Lee Malia and Matt Nicholls are at London’s O2 Arena for two shows. From support and doors to any remaining tickets, here’s everything you need to know. 

When is Bring Me The Horizon at London’s O2 Arena?

The band are playing this weekend on Saturday January 20 and Sunday January 21.

What time do doors open?

Doors on Saturday open at 5:30pm, while doors for the Sunday gig open at 5pm. 

What time will the band come on stage?

Judging from previous shows on this tour, expect BMTH to come on stage at around 9:15pm on Saturday and 8:45pm on Sunday.

Who is supporting Bring Me The Horizon?

Support for both shows comes from Bad Omens, Cassyette and Static Dress.

Any news on the setlist?  

There’s no official setlist. However, according to Setlist.fm this is what Bring Me the Horizon played at an earlier tour date in Liverpool.

  1. DArkSide
  2. Empire (Let Them Sing)
  3. MANTRA
  4. Teardrops
  5. AmEN!
  6. Kool-Aid
  7. The Best Is Yet to Come (Aoife Ní Fhearraigh song)
  8. Shadow Moses
  9. Obey
  10. DiE4u
  11. Itch for the Cure (When Will We Be Free?)
  12. Kingslayer
  13. sTraNgeRs
  14. Diamonds Aren't Forever
  15. Parasite Eve
  16. Antivist
  17. Drown
  18. Can You Feel My Heart
  19. Doomed
  20. LosT
  21. Throne

Can you still get tickets to Bring Me The Horizon at London’s O2 Arena?

Some tickets are available for both shows, though more are still for sale for the Sunday gig. Tickets start from £45 and you can find them on AXS here.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Ginger Johnson in Walthamstow is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.