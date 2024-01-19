Bring Me the Horizon at London’s O2 Arena: everything you need to know

The legendary Sheffield band is playing two shows in Greenwich this weekend

Bring Me the Horizon’s symphonic, anthemic sound is especially well-suited to massive shows – it’s no wonder that the legendary Sheffield metal and rock group has such a solid live rep. Two of the band’s previous London shows – at Wembley and the Royal Albert Hall – were so stonkingly good that they were even officially released as live records.

In other words, when BMTH are in town, you don’t want to miss ‘em. And that’s exactly what’s happening this weekend. Oli Sykes, Matt Kean, Lee Malia and Matt Nicholls are at London’s O2 Arena for two shows. From support and doors to any remaining tickets, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Bring Me The Horizon at London’s O2 Arena?

The band are playing this weekend on Saturday January 20 and Sunday January 21.

What time do doors open?

Doors on Saturday open at 5:30pm, while doors for the Sunday gig open at 5pm.

What time will the band come on stage?

Judging from previous shows on this tour, expect BMTH to come on stage at around 9:15pm on Saturday and 8:45pm on Sunday.

Who is supporting Bring Me The Horizon?

Support for both shows comes from Bad Omens, Cassyette and Static Dress.

Any news on the setlist?

There’s no official setlist. However, according to Setlist.fm this is what Bring Me the Horizon played at an earlier tour date in Liverpool.

DArkSide Empire (Let Them Sing) MANTRA Teardrops AmEN! Kool-Aid The Best Is Yet to Come (Aoife Ní Fhearraigh song) Shadow Moses Obey DiE4u Itch for the Cure (When Will We Be Free?) Kingslayer sTraNgeRs Diamonds Aren't Forever Parasite Eve Antivist Drown Can You Feel My Heart Doomed LosT Throne

Can you still get tickets to Bring Me The Horizon at London’s O2 Arena?

Some tickets are available for both shows, though more are still for sale for the Sunday gig. Tickets start from £45 and you can find them on AXS here.

