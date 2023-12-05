London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Green House, RIBA House of the Year 2023
Photograph: Kilian O'Sullivan

Britain’s ‘House of the Year’ has been crowned for 2023 – and it’s in Tottenham

The capital has won yet another prestigious architecture prize

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Reckon you live in a pretty nice home? You may well do, but it probably isn’t award-winningly nice. There aren’t many prize-winning houses around – but now there’s a new one. And it’s right here in London.

Following the revealing of a shortlist back in October, the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced that the winner of ‘House of the Year 2023’ has gone to building in Tottenham, northeast London. The winner is ‘Green House’, which was designed by Hayhurst & Co.

Described as a ‘family home inspired by nature’, Green House apparently reimagines a typical terraced house. The property sits in a conservation area, and it’s a bright, airy, plant-covered sort of place.

Justifying the win, jury chair Dido Milne said:

‘Green House, affectionately known as the ‘Tottenham Riad’, is a true oasis within the city. It is both airy and cosy, bold yet respectful of its neighbours.

‘Your eye is simultaneously drawn upwards to open sky and down and out across the living room to verdant greenery.’

The RIBA ‘House of the Year’ prize is all about finding the best new homes in the UK, with this year’s shortlist ranging from old cowsheds to a building made out of crushed TV screens. It’s a different award to RIBA’s Stirling Prize, which celebrates the UK’s best new building in general.

The 2023 Stirling Prize was also won by a London building – and we at Time Out also covered it. You can read all about that here.

Keen to have a bit more of a peek at Green House? Here are a few snaps of the place.

Green House, RIBA House of the Year 2023
Photograph: Kilian O'Sullivan
Green House, RIBA House of the Year 2023
Photograph: Kilian O'Sullivan
Green House, RIBA House of the Year 2023
Photograph: Kilian O'Sullivan

Cool, eh? You can find out more about Green House on the official RIBA website here.

Did you see that London is getting the UK’s biggest kebab shop?

Plus: these are London’s top 10 secondary schools, according to the Sunday Times.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.