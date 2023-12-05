Britain’s ‘House of the Year’ has been crowned for 2023 – and it’s in Tottenham

Reckon you live in a pretty nice home? You may well do, but it probably isn’t award-winningly nice. There aren’t many prize-winning houses around – but now there’s a new one. And it’s right here in London.

Following the revealing of a shortlist back in October, the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced that the winner of ‘House of the Year 2023’ has gone to building in Tottenham, northeast London. The winner is ‘Green House’, which was designed by Hayhurst & Co.

Described as a ‘family home inspired by nature’, Green House apparently reimagines a typical terraced house. The property sits in a conservation area, and it’s a bright, airy, plant-covered sort of place.

Justifying the win, jury chair Dido Milne said:

‘Green House, affectionately known as the ‘Tottenham Riad’, is a true oasis within the city. It is both airy and cosy, bold yet respectful of its neighbours.

‘Your eye is simultaneously drawn upwards to open sky and down and out across the living room to verdant greenery.’

The RIBA ‘House of the Year’ prize is all about finding the best new homes in the UK, with this year’s shortlist ranging from old cowsheds to a building made out of crushed TV screens. It’s a different award to RIBA’s Stirling Prize, which celebrates the UK’s best new building in general.

The 2023 Stirling Prize was also won by a London building – and we at Time Out also covered it. You can read all about that here.

Keen to have a bit more of a peek at Green House? Here are a few snaps of the place.

Photograph: Kilian O'Sullivan

Photograph: Kilian O'Sullivan

Photograph: Kilian O'Sullivan

Cool, eh? You can find out more about Green House on the official RIBA website here.

