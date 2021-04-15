It’s been practically London’s only club for a year, now it’s getting its time in the sun

Brixton Courtyard has been a great fixture in a year of otherwise zero DJs and clubnights and general fun. Its outdoor space has seen a consistently great line-up of DJs and parties, and now that it’s able to reopen along with the rest of London’s beer gardens and terraces, it’s pulled together a stonking bill of entertainment for the grateful masses (that’s you/us).

Spring highlights include Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard, the proudly rearing-on-their-hind-legs Horse Meat Disco, Bolier Room regular Ahadadream and Carnival legends Channel One. There’s also a new regular Sunday brunch with food from Only Jerkin’ (who are also going to be on hand for the other events dishing up barbecue, fried chicken, hot wings and more).

The small print: Brixton Courtyard is fully Covid-secure and – almost as importantly – weatherproof, with covered tables, private booths and all that sort of thing.

BC was a smash last summer and looks all set to do the same in 2021.

The full line-up

Every Wednesday: Open Decks

Every Thursday: Jamm’s House

Sunday April 18: Brunch on the Beach and Brunch in the Courtyard with Sarah Story and Ahadadream

Sunday April 25: Shut The Front Door with Joe Goddard

Sunday April 25: Mi-Soul Radio with Booker T, Mickey See, Darren Giles

Friday May 7: TBC presents Tristan da Cunha b2b Voigtmann

Friday May 14: Shut the Front Door with Horse Meat Disco

Saturday May 15: King of the Beat with Krafty Kuts, Freestylers, Plump DJs

Friday May 21: Shut the Front Door with Crazy P, Ekkah

Saturday May 22: Percolate with Or:La

Friday May 28: TBC presents Oliver Smith & Genix, JVNC Collective

Sunday May 30: Channel One

