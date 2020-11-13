Lockdown Live aims to rehome the live acts that can’t play at Brixton Courtyard right now

Brixton Courtyard has been a real leading light in bleak old 2020, coming about as close as physically and legally possible to offering the clubbing experience – combining live DJs with relaxed, socially-distanced outdoor seating.

It blossomed bright during that blissful bit of the year when we weren’t locked down, but naturally it’s had to shut down again.

Fortunately, it’s living on in the new streaming channel Lockdown Live, which is being broadcast from the also-shut Brixton Jamm. It aims to find a home for all the artists whose plans to play at the Courtyard were scuppered by Lockdown 2. It’ll also be streaming other fun things like talks and musical fitness workshops.

It kicks off on Saturday November 14 at 2pm, with Jungle Cakes hosting Deekline, Ray Keith and General Levy, followed by Lockdown Live presents Ahadadream, Scratcha DVA with Tiger T & Manara, and then until 11pm Obligated present DJ Oblig plays with Faultsz, Elf Kid, Deejillz, Grandmixxer, Bempah and Jetsss.

Names lined up for the rest of November include DJ Yoda, Congo Natty, Demi Riquísimo, Norman Jay, Subb-An, General Levy, BodyHammer, DJ Luck & MC Neat, Artful Dodger, Kiara Scuro and Mariin.

Presumably it might go on ice if/when lockdown lifts on December 2. But for now it’s a great way of getting through this month and celebrating Lockdown 2’s status as the more fun lockdown.

Lockdown Live streams at lockdownlive.tv

