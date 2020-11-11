This map shows London music venues at imminent risk of closure

Music Venue Trust and Crowdfunder have put together a grim list of music spaces across Britain that are going to close unless immediate action is taken.

This year’s pandemic has hit the world of live music especially hard. Several iconic London venues feature on the list of extremely in-danger spaces, including Egg (King’s Cross), The Windmill (Brixton), Spiritual Bar (Camden) and Alchemy (Croydon). They’ve all been plotted on this rather alarming map.

‘Thanks to the efforts of music fans, local communities and the wider music sector we have raised over £3m in donations and have unlocked over £80m in government assistance to help stave off the imminent closure of over 400 grassroots music venues,’ said CEO of Music Venue Trust Mark Davyd.

‘We are now focusing exclusively on those 30 remaining venues which face immediate permanent closure. If people want these local venues to still be there when this is over there is a very clear call to action: choose a venue, get donating, get writing, get calling, get organised,’ he added.

The loss of so many places that have been integral to London’s clubbing and music scene would be a massive blow to the capital. Have any happy memories related to these venues? We urge you to contribute to their crowdfunders.

This crowdfunder is helping secure Crobar’s future.

Find more ways to support local and independent London venues right now.