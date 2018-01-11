Brixton Rooftop is closing down to make way for a Sports Direct

If you’re a fan of cheese pop-ups and urban beaches, prepare to hit the roof. London nightlife spot and host to a rolling roster of street food vendors, Brixton Rooftop, is closing down, and not just for the winter. Sports Direct bought up the location and decided to end the venue’s lease early to make way for building works. So it’s bye bye tacos and fondue, hello fresh-out-the-box trainers. Looks like there’s going to be one big Sports Direct overlooking Popes Road.

It’s been a bad month for London’s sky-high locations: the Brixton news comes fresh on the heels of Kensington Roof Gardens’ abrupt closure. But Brixton Rooftop is determined to go out singing. The venue is staging a massive blow-out three-day party at their Last Chance Saloon pop-up. It’ll be a swan song of disco, house, soul and garage blasted out by their favourite DJs and performers, including The Menendez Brothers and Cirque du Soul.

Go along and pour one out for all the taco festivals, cheese towns and beach parties that never made it to 2018.

The Last Dance Saloon will take place at Brixton Rooftop from Thursday January 25 to Saturday January 27, opening until 2am on the Friday and 3am on Saturday.

