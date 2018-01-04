Kensington Roof Gardens is closing its doors

Earlier this week it was announced that London’s famous rooftop restaurant and nightclub will close its doors imminently due to an inability to remain profitable.

Kensington Roof Gardens, owned by Virgin Group for 37 years, is well known for hosting celeb parties and glitzy soirées. But sadly film stars and royalty aren’t enough to keep it open, or keep its four flamingos parading around the place.

Plans for the sky-high, 1.5-acre green space are currently unknown but Virgin has said in a statement: ‘We are certain The Roof Gardens will continue to be one of London’s most spectacular and extraordinary landmarks and look forward to seeing what’s next for this beautiful venue.’

Need a new high? This is what the City of London skyline will look like in 2026.

These weird and wonderful animals will keep you smiling if you’re missing the flamingos already.