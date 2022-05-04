Bone Daddies – London ramen kings and long-time inhabitants of Time Out’s ‘favourite eateries’ lists are teaming up throughout May with New York ramen legend Ivan Ramen, for a ‘Breakfast Ramen’ collab. It’s in homage to Ivan’s signature dish, the mythologically good Breakfast Mazemen.

Why are they doing this delicious thing to us, you ask? Glad you asked. It’s in celebration of ten years since Bone Daddies’ first ramen bar opened in Soho and is part of a year-long series of monthly specials to mark the anniversary.

If you are of a more vampiric persuasion than morning person, don’t let the ‘breakfast’ part put you off. It seems that the team are also more night owls. The dish is available from 11.30am to 11pm in all Bone Daddies and has been designed to swipe right with a pint of Asahi Super Dry which is available for £3.50. As for what’s inside the month’s special ‘Breakfast Ramen’, it’s a Bone Daddies’ first: ‘Brothless ramen with rye noodles, cheddar dashi fondue, bonito flakes, spring onion, soy egg, pulled British ham hock, pickled bean sprouts, ao nori, pecorino and topped off with roasted tom’ all for a non-bloodcurdling £13.50.

Ivan Ramen (of Netflix ‘Chef's Table’ fame) will also be laying down special merch and a one-night-only ramen party with Asahi Super Dry, hosted by Ivan himself at the end of May.

The takeover will take place at Bone Daddies’ Bond Street site on Thursday May 26. Tickets for the Ivan Ramen party are free, with bookings from 5pm until last orders at 10pm but expect a feeding frenzy for a place: you will definitely, definitely need to book here. Ivan’s take on the collab? ‘We are super-excited to bring one of our original dishes, the cult-favourite Breakfast Mazemen, from my first location in NYC to London for the month. We also worked collaboratively with Tom and the team at Bone Daddies to put together a great pop-up menu that showcases a bit of what we do, with a touch of Bone Daddies’ playful interpretation, such as a ramen scotch egg, burnt yuzu cheesecake soft-serve, and more. Hope you can join us and we look forward to meeting as many of you as possible at the party on 26 May.’

The Bone Daddies x Ivan Ramen x Asahi Super Dry collaboration runs May 1-31 2022 at all Bone Daddies sites and on Deliveroo.

Bone Daddies, St Christopher’s Place, 46-48 James St, W1U 1HA.

