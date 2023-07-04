The Boss is doing two shows at the central London festival this week

It’s a big week for Bruce Springsteen fans in London. The Boss is in officially town and he's playing two mega shows at BST Hyde Park. Playing with the dependable E Street Band, get ready for Bruce to belt out bangers like ‘Born in the USA’, ‘Dancing in the Dark’ and ‘Thunder Road’. From set times and the line-up to tickets, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Bruce Springsteen at BST Hyde Park?

The ‘Born to Run’ singer is playing at Hyde Park on two dates: Thursday July 6 and Saturday July 8.

What time will Bruce Springsteen come on stage?

The Boss will take to the stage with the E Street Band at 7pm on both nights.

Any news on the setlist?

We can’t confirm the exact setlist, but based on his previous shows in 2023, it’ll likely to look something like this:

No Surrender Ghosts Prove It All Night Death to My Hometown Letter to You The Promised Land Out in the Street Candy's Room Darkness on the Edge of Town Kitty's Back Nightshift (Commodores cover) Mary's Place The E Street Shuffle Johnny 99 Last Man Standing Backstreets Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover) She's the One Wrecking Ball The Rising Badlands Thunder Road

(Encore)

Born in the U.S.A. Born to Run Bobby Jean Glory Days Dancing in the Dark Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out I'll See You in My Dreams

What time do doors open for BST?

Gates will open at 2pm.

Who is supporting Bruce Springsteen at BST?

Bruce will be supported by The Chicks (FKA The Dixie Chicks) on both nights. On July 6 he will also be joined by Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, then on July 8 James Bay will support The Boss.

There will also be two smaller stages featuring the likes of The Coronas, Kingfisher, First Time Flyers and more.

What’s the rest of the BST Hyde Park 2023 lineup?

With the festival well underway, we’ve already seen headline shows by Take That, Blackpink, Guns ‘n’ Roses and P!NK. Still to go are Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and Lana Del Rey.

What time does British Summer Time at Hyde Park finish?

Bruce’s set is due to finish at 10.20pm.

