The Weeknd
Photograph: Shutterstock

The Weeknd at London Stadium: timings, setlist and everything you need to know

The Starboy is in London for two shows this week

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Hot off the press run for one of the more, erm, questionable TV shows in recent memory (according to this review, at least) The Weeknd is back to doing something he’s more celebrated for – singing. The Starboy touches down in London this week, playing two huge shows at London Stadium on July 7 and 8. The singer (real name Abel Tesfaye) will perform his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour at the east London venue sans rat-tail, and will be dropping hits like ‘Blinding Lights’, ‘Save Your Tears’ and ‘Die For You’. From set times to the bag policy and setlist, this is everything you need to know ahead of the concert. 

What time will The Weeknd come on stage?

While doors open as early as 4.30pm, The Weeknd isn't due to come on stage until around 8pm.

What’s the full setlist?

An official setlist hasn’t been released, but from taking a look at what he’s played at other shows on the tour, it’ll likely look something like this:

  1. Take My Breath
  2. Sacrifice (Swedish House Mafia remix)
  3. How Do I Make You Love Me?
  4. Can’t Feel My Face
  5. Lost in the Fire (Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd cover)
  6. Hurricane (Kanye West cover)
  7. The Hills
  8. Kiss Land
  9. Often
  10. Crew Love (Drake cover)
  11. Starboy
  12. House of Balloons
  13. Heartless
  14. Low Life (Future cover)
  15. Reminder
  16. Party Monster
  17. Faith
  18. After Hours
  19. Out of Time
  20. I Feel It Coming
  21. Die for You
  22. Is There Someone Else?
  23. I Was Never There
  24. Wicked Games
  25. Call Out My Name
  26. The Morning
  27. Save Your Tears
  28. Less Than Zero
  29. Blinding Lights
  30. Tears in the Rain
  31. Creepin’ (Metro Boomin cover)
  32. Popular (The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna cover)
  33. In Your Eyes
  34. Moth to a Flame (Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd cover)

Who is supporting The Weeknd at London Stadium?

The Weeknd will be joined by Kaytranada and producer Mike Dean (who also had a cameo in ‘The Idol’) on all his European dates. 

Are there any tickets left?

There are still some tickets going on Ticketmaster, and some for as little at £23.80. They do have a restricted view, mind. 

What’s the London stadium bag policy?

Bags are allowed but the venue has requested fans not to bring them if possible to help avoid delays. All small bags will be subject to searches and large bags won't be permitted. 

What time does The Weeknd concert end?

The show is likely to finish at around 10pm. 

ICYMI: Bruce Springsteen at London BST Hyde Park – everything you need to know.

Plus: These are the best gigs in London this month. 

