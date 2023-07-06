The Starboy is in London for two shows this week

Hot off the press run for one of the more, erm, questionable TV shows in recent memory (according to this review, at least) The Weeknd is back to doing something he’s more celebrated for – singing. The Starboy touches down in London this week, playing two huge shows at London Stadium on July 7 and 8. The singer (real name Abel Tesfaye) will perform his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour at the east London venue sans rat-tail, and will be dropping hits like ‘Blinding Lights’, ‘Save Your Tears’ and ‘Die For You’. From set times to the bag policy and setlist, this is everything you need to know ahead of the concert.

What time will The Weeknd come on stage?

While doors open as early as 4.30pm, The Weeknd isn't due to come on stage until around 8pm.

What’s the full setlist?

An official setlist hasn’t been released, but from taking a look at what he’s played at other shows on the tour, it’ll likely look something like this:

Take My Breath Sacrifice (Swedish House Mafia remix) How Do I Make You Love Me? Can’t Feel My Face Lost in the Fire (Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd cover) Hurricane (Kanye West cover) The Hills Kiss Land Often Crew Love (Drake cover) Starboy House of Balloons Heartless Low Life (Future cover) Reminder Party Monster Faith After Hours Out of Time I Feel It Coming Die for You Is There Someone Else? I Was Never There Wicked Games Call Out My Name The Morning Save Your Tears Less Than Zero Blinding Lights Tears in the Rain Creepin’ (Metro Boomin cover) Popular (The Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna cover) In Your Eyes Moth to a Flame (Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd cover)

Who is supporting The Weeknd at London Stadium?

The Weeknd will be joined by Kaytranada and producer Mike Dean (who also had a cameo in ‘The Idol’) on all his European dates.

Are there any tickets left?

There are still some tickets going on Ticketmaster, and some for as little at £23.80. They do have a restricted view, mind.

What’s the London stadium bag policy?

Bags are allowed but the venue has requested fans not to bring them if possible to help avoid delays. All small bags will be subject to searches and large bags won't be permitted.

What time does The Weeknd concert end?

The show is likely to finish at around 10pm.

