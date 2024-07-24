Bruce Springsteen Wembley Stadium: timings and everything you need to know

The Boss is in London this week – and, as always, you won’t want to miss him. Just over a year after Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band played the capital at BST Hyde Park, they’re all back for the group’s 2024 World Tour.

This week Springsteen and co will play not one but two huge shows at Wembley Stadium. The gigs are his only scheduled stops in the capital this year, and follow three other 2024 UK gigs in Belfast, Cardiff and Sunderland.

Heading to Wembley this week to see Bruce and the gang? Here’s everything you need to know about the show, from support acts to the seating plan.

Dates

Bruce and the E Street Band will play Wembley on Thursday July 25 and Saturday July 27.

Door timings

Doors will open at the same time for both gigs: 5pm BST.

What time will Bruce Springsteen come on stage?

Expect The Boss to take to Wembley’s stage at around 7.15pm. The band’s show will finish by curfew, which is 10.30pm on both nights.

Support acts

There are no support acts planned for Bruce’s Wembley shows. The Boss doesn’t need ‘em.

Seating plan

This is the seating plan, according to Gigtix.

Image: Gigtix

Potential setlist

Fans of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will know full well that concert setlists vary massively and are nigh-impossible to predict. For an idea of the variety on display, however, here’s what the band played at their most recent show in Norway (according to Setlist.fm)

Waitin’ on a Sunny Day Lonesome Day My Love Will Not Let You Down No Surrender Ghosts Letter to You The Promised Land Hungry Heart Working on the Highway Atlantic City Youngstown Long Walk Home The E Street Shuffle Nightshift (Commodores cover) My Hometown The River Last Man Standing Backstreets Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover) She’s the One Wrecking Ball The Rising Badlands Thunder Road Born in the USA Born to Run Bobby Jean Dancing in the Dark Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out Twist and Shout (The Top Notes cover) I’ll See You in My Dreams

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for both shows are in extremely low supply. While tickets for the first show (on July 25) have been taken off-sale by Ticketmaster, some are available here for the Saturday show. Beware of buying tickets from unofficial resale sites.

Wembley Stadium’s bag policy

Each concert-goer is allowed to bring one small bag no bigger than A4 size. Larger bags folded or crammed into a smaller size won’t be allowed.

Here’s a list of things you aren’t allowed to bring in.

Large umbrellas

Aluminium and glass drink containers, including perfume bottles

Plastic bottles over 500ml

Alcohol

Food and drink

Pushchairs

Selfie sticks

Weapons and tools

Flares, lasers, smoke devices and cannisters

Large-bodied cameras and camcorders

Drones

Unauthorised musical instruments and vuvuzelas

