Bruce Springsteen Wembley Stadium: timings and everything you need to know

Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2024 World Tour stops by the capital for two massive gigs this week

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
News Editor, Time Out UK and Time Out London
Bruce Springsteen playing live in Amsterdam
Photograph: Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com
The Boss is in London this week – and, as always, you won’t want to miss him. Just over a year after Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band played the capital at BST Hyde Park, they’re all back for the group’s 2024 World Tour. 

This week Springsteen and co will play not one but two huge shows at Wembley Stadium. The gigs are his only scheduled stops in the capital this year, and follow three other 2024 UK gigs in Belfast, Cardiff and Sunderland

Heading to Wembley this week to see Bruce and the gang? Here’s everything you need to know about the show, from support acts to the seating plan.

Dates

Bruce and the E Street Band will play Wembley on Thursday July 25 and Saturday July 27.

Door timings

Doors will open at the same time for both gigs: 5pm BST.

What time will Bruce Springsteen come on stage?

Expect The Boss to take to Wembley’s stage at around 7.15pm. The band’s show will finish by curfew, which is 10.30pm on both nights.

Support acts

There are no support acts planned for Bruce’s Wembley shows. The Boss doesn’t need ‘em. 

Seating plan

This is the seating plan, according to Gigtix.

Bruce Springsteen at Wembley Stadium seating plan map
Image: Gigtix

Potential setlist

Fans of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will know full well that concert setlists vary massively and are nigh-impossible to predict. For an idea of the variety on display, however, here’s what the band played at their most recent show in Norway (according to Setlist.fm

  1. Waitin’ on a Sunny Day
  2. Lonesome Day
  3. My Love Will Not Let You Down
  4. No Surrender
  5. Ghosts
  6. Letter to You
  7. The Promised Land
  8. Hungry Heart
  9. Working on the Highway
  10. Atlantic City
  11. Youngstown
  12. Long Walk Home
  13. The E Street Shuffle
  14. Nightshift (Commodores cover)
  15. My Hometown
  16. The River
  17. Last Man Standing
  18. Backstreets
  19. Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover)
  20. She’s the One
  21. Wrecking Ball
  22. The Rising
  23. Badlands
  24. Thunder Road
  25. Born in the USA
  26. Born to Run
  27. Bobby Jean
  28. Dancing in the Dark
  29. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
  30. Twist and Shout (The Top Notes cover)
  31. I’ll See You in My Dreams

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for both shows are in extremely low supply. While tickets for the first show (on July 25) have been taken off-sale by Ticketmaster, some are available here for the Saturday show. Beware of buying tickets from unofficial resale sites. 

Wembley Stadium’s bag policy

Each concert-goer is allowed to bring one small bag no bigger than A4 size. Larger bags folded or crammed into a smaller size won’t be allowed.

Here’s a list of things you aren’t allowed to bring in.

  • Large umbrellas
  • Aluminium and glass drink containers, including perfume bottles
  • Plastic bottles over 500ml
  • Alcohol
  • Food and drink
  • Pushchairs
  • Selfie sticks
  • Weapons and tools
  • Flares, lasers, smoke devices and cannisters
  • Large-bodied cameras and camcorders
  • Drones
  • Unauthorised musical instruments and vuvuzelas

