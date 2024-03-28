Bukayo Saka has launched his own Nando’s hot sauce

To celebrate, Nando’s is offering experiences and giveaways at its branch near Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium in Holloway

Needed any more reasons to visit Nando’s? Unlikely, we know – Nando’s is one of this country’s most beloved institutions, these days as British as fish and chips and a rainy springtime. But now the legendary PERi-PERi chain has launched a campaign to get even closer to our hearts, as it’s unveiled a collaborative sauce with equally-loved England and Arsenal footballer Bukayo Saka.

Called the PERi-PERi Saka Sauce, the condiment combines Saka’s fave flavours with signature Nando’s spiciness. Made of tomato, garlic and smoked paprika, it’s apparently ‘sweet and fiery’ and ranks at about the same level as ‘medium’ on the Nando’s PERi-ometer.

‘The sauce mixes sweet, spiciness and smokiness,’ said Saka. ‘I love it and can’t wait for everyone to try it. I’ve been going to Nando’s since I was little so to have my own PERi-PERi sauce in every restaurant in the country is quite mad! My family’s really important to me so I wanted to make sure they liked it, too. As soon as my Dad said he was a fan, I knew it was the one.’

Sounds nice, eh? The bottle was designed by Reuben Dangour. Here’s what it looks like, close-up.

Photograph: Nando’s

Photograph: Nando’s

And that isn’t all. To mark the launch of the PERi-PERi Saka Sauce, the Nando’s in Holloway, north London (near Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium) will be hosting a series of experiences and giveaways. Exactly what those things are? We’ll have to wait and see. The Nando’s Instagram account as all the deets.

The PERi-PERi Saka Sauce is available at all Nando’s restaurants in the UK and Ireland for a limited time.

