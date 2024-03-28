London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
PERi-PERi Saka Sauce, Nando’s
Photograph: Nando’s

Bukayo Saka has launched his own Nando’s hot sauce

To celebrate, Nando’s is offering experiences and giveaways at its branch near Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium in Holloway

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Needed any more reasons to visit Nando’s? Unlikely, we know – Nando’s is one of this country’s most beloved institutions, these days as British as fish and chips and a rainy springtime. But now the legendary PERi-PERi chain has launched a campaign to get even closer to our hearts, as it’s unveiled a collaborative sauce with equally-loved England and Arsenal footballer Bukayo Saka.

Called the PERi-PERi Saka Sauce, the condiment combines Saka’s fave flavours with signature Nando’s spiciness. Made of tomato, garlic and smoked paprika, it’s apparently ‘sweet and fiery’ and ranks at about the same level as ‘medium’ on the Nando’s PERi-ometer.

‘The sauce mixes sweet, spiciness and smokiness,’ said Saka. ‘I love it and can’t wait for everyone to try it. I’ve been going to Nando’s since I was little so to have my own PERi-PERi sauce in every restaurant in the country is quite mad! My family’s really important to me so I wanted to make sure they liked it, too. As soon as my Dad said he was a fan, I knew it was the one.’

Sounds nice, eh? The bottle was designed by Reuben Dangour. Here’s what it looks like, close-up.

PERi-PERi Saka Sauce, Nando’s
Photograph: Nando’s
PERi-PERi Saka Sauce, Nando’s
Photograph: Nando’s

And that isn’t all. To mark the launch of the PERi-PERi Saka Sauce, the Nando’s in Holloway, north London (near Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium) will be hosting a series of experiences and giveaways. Exactly what those things are? We’ll have to wait and see. The Nando’s Instagram account as all the deets.

The PERi-PERi Saka Sauce is available at all Nando’s restaurants in the UK and Ireland for a limited time.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Jamie Laing in Hammersmith is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.