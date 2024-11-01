Burger King is opening a massive FIVE-FLOOR restaurant in the Strand’s old Topshop building

Tbh, we’re still getting over the death of IRL Topshop. But now some news has come to soften the blow. The former Topshop on the Strand is being taken over by a giant five-storey Burger King.

Instead of Kate Moss X Topshop dresses and Joni jeans, the Charing Cross building will be flogging Whoppers, fries and Chicken Royales after Westminster City councillors voted to approve the huge fast food restaurant on the Strand in a meeting on October 29.

The newly approved joint will be set over five storeys with space for more than 100 customers. The ground floor will be for ordering with some seating, while there will be additional seating on the second floor.

West End councillor Paul Fisher said it was the ‘right place’ for a new hot food restaurant and takeaway. But some councillors were concerned about noise and deliveries from the new restaurant causing disruption.

Burger King’s chief development officer Marc Balding told the voting committee the new takeaway would bring a ‘new lease of life’ to the store that had been vacant for three years and add 40 jobs to the area.

He said: ‘Whilst the site is on a busy commercial thoroughfare, we acknowledge that there are neighbouring residential properties in the vicinity and that concerns have been raised by residents in the building’s rear, which we take very seriously.’

To curb noise, councillors said takeaways won’t be allowed after 11pm and fast food deliveries will be banned from the restaurant, which means no late-night Deliveroos from this joint. It’s not been revealed when the new Burger King on the Strand will open.

These are the 11 best new London restaurant openings in November.

And could this be the end of the Walthamstow Beer Mile?

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.