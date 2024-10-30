Walthamstow is known for many things: its sprawling wetlands, a glitzy neon art gallery, attempting to reject a Gail’s bakery. It’s also known for its stretch of indie craft breweries in industrial units making up the Blackhorse Beer Mile, just two minutes away from Blackhorse Road Underground stop.

But a string of events this month has seen tap rooms on the Mile shutter. With businesses reportedly grappling with rent arrears from the local council, it’s looking like it could be last orders for the iconic boozing stretch.

Two Wild Card Brewery venues shut down this month: one on the Lockwood Way estate and another on the Ravenswood estate, which also houses The Rolling Scones, Trap Room and Pillars Brewery.

Although Wild Card has yet to release an official statement about the closure, it is understood that Waltham Forest Council ordered bailiffs and took back the Lockwood Way taproom due to unpaid rent. A notice was also tacked onto the Ravenswood site, stating that the lease had ended – and there’s concerns that other local businesses could follow suit.

The Standard reported that Wild Card ‘owes about a year’s rent to Waltham Forest council’. However, the council is allegedly facing a multi-million pound budget ‘black hole’, and critics are arguing that it is is evicting local businesses to recoup unpaid rent – some of it stemming from debts during the pandemic – to help.

Locals have highlighted the importance of the beer mile to the area, which is a big draw to young, trendy families and tourists alike.

Stella Creasy, the Labour MP for Walthamstow, said about the situation: ‘Walthamstow beer mile has rightly become a much loved and visited attraction so I do understand the concern about the future of businesses there in the light of recent events including the sad closure of the Wild Card brewery.

‘I've sought and received assurances that the council is committed to helping tackle the problems that have arisen with rents and supporting these brilliant small businesses so that we can all enjoy the beer mile for years to come.’

Meanwhile, a Waltham Forest council spokesperson said: ‘We work hard to assist local businesses and give them the time and support they need to thrive.

‘When a company has accrued significant rent arrears, we may need to take action to protect the public purse and ensure taxpayers’ money is used wisely.’

Earlier this year, Time Out reported on the apparent decline of craft beer (yep, even though everyone is drinking Neck Oil these days, it’s Heineken cosplaying as craft). The pandemic saw the volume of beer being produced by indies fall by 40 percent, and in 2020, more than 80 percent of independent breweries reported falling sales, citing inadequate government support.

