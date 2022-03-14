London
Photograph: Tupungato/Shutterstock

Burger King’s flagship London restaurant is fully vegan for the next month

Did someone say... plant-based Whopper?

Chiara Wilkinson
Chiara Wilkinson
Vegans, vegetarians, plant-based eaters and flexitarians: rejoice. Burger King has transformed its Leicester Square site into a fully meat-free operation for a whole month, with brand new menu items and absolutely no beef burgers in sight. 

The vegan version of BK will be open to the public from today (March 14) and runs all the way until April 10. To ward those carnivores away – or to encourage them to eat meat-free – the place has changed its storefront logo to green and has been handing out free vegan royale chicken burgers to those that have ordered on the Burger King app. 

New additions to its menu include all of the misspelt animal products you’d expect from vegan fast food: there’s the bakon double cheeze XL, the vegan cheeze and bakon royale, the vegan nugget burger, the vegan chilli cheeze bites and the bakon double XL. The iconic Whopper burger will also be given a plant-based makeover. 

So, is this just one big marketing stunt? The American burger chain pledged earlier this year to become 50 per cent meat-free by 2030 when it launched its vegan nuggets in January. And while the vegan site is only around for a month, it could be the green flag for the plantification of London’s fast food – if the company finds there’s a big enough appetite for meat-free meals, that is. 

Share the story

