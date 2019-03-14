Camden is getting a huge new shipping-container market – with a rooftop garden

A new shipping-container market is set to open in Camden Town, revamping the market-stall site on Buck Street.

The new-look Buck Street Market will have a similar vibe to Boxpark and Pop Brixton; it will be made up of 52 repurposed containers housing a variety of independent businesses, many of which will involve street food and booze.

The multi-storey space will bring a touch of green to the area with a rooftop garden and a space for dining alfresco.

The operator of the revamped market says its focus will be on the local community, with a local veg-box co-operative running the rooftop garden and a horticulture education hub.

Buck Street Market as it currently looks

Eric Reynolds, architect for the new market, says: ‘Reusable shipping containers provide a quirky, cost-effective and sustainable approach to building design and are a growing trend when looking at developing sites across London. Our designs for Buck Street are both an extension and an evolution of the existing market site and our work will showcase a new focal point for visitors to Camden.’

Buck Street Market will take over the market space near Camden Town tube station (pictured above) and is set to launch this summer. Stay tuned for a full line-up of traders.

