It does coffee and doughnuts – so what’s all the fuss about?

Doughnuts, Timbits and very polite people are finally coming to the capital! Cult-favourite Canadian restaurant Tim Hortons is setting up shop in Park Royal in west London and will officially open its doors on July 1, aka Canada Day.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, one lucky early customer in the drive-thru and restaurant queue will win free drinks for a whole year, while the first 100 customers will be able to enjoy a free breakfast meal. Plenty of other Canadian goodies are up for grabs.

Photograph: Tim Hortons

The restaurant will be able to accommodate up to a hundred guests, with dine-in and drive-thru service as well as delivery options and will open from 6am till midnight, seven days a week. The menu will feature the chain’s best-selling items, including signature Timbits (bite-sized doughnut holes), coffee, freshly baked doughnuts and crispy chicken sandwiches, as well as beef burgers, hot dogs and lattice fries.

Tim Hortons has big plans to roll out more sites in London. Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of the company in the UK, said: ‘Having opened 52 venues across the UK, Londoners have been crying out for us to open a restaurant in the capital. We pride ourselves on being an inclusive, family-friendly venue, welcoming guests’ morning, noon and night.’

Need a hole to fill that hole? You know what to do, eh?

Royale Leisure Park, Kendal Avenue, W3 0PA.

