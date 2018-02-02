Capes at the ready! A superhero exhibition is coming to London

Calling all comic buffs. ‘DC Exhibition: Dawn of the Super Heroes’ is flying into The O2 later this month, bringing with it heaps of costumes, comic pages and preparatory sketches, models and props used in the DC Entertainment films.

Each room will give a behind-the-scenes look at the mythical realms created for the likes of Superman, Catwoman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Joker and Mr Freeze, accompanied by original soundtracks from the blockbuster flicks.

You’ll be able to get your peepers on exclusive artwork made for last year’s ‘Wonder Woman’ release, the original costume worn by Lynda Carter’s ‘Wonder Woman’ in the 1970s and that iconic cape donned by Christopher Reeve as ‘Superman’ in 1978.

Tickets went on sale earlier today and you don’t need superpowers to know they’ll be popular. Get yours here.

‘DC Exhibition: Dawn of the Super Heroes’ at The O2. Fri Feb 23-Sep 9. £18, concs available.

