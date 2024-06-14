Capital’s Summertime Ball 2024 at Wembley Stadium: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

Your ultimate guide to seeing RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter and David Guetta all in one place this weekend

The next few weeks at Wembley are set to be huge. Two weeks from now Taylor Swift will be bringing her record-breaking Eras Tour to the stadium, with hundreds of thousands of fans expected to attend across three nights. But before that is another feast of pop music: Capital’s annual Summertime Ball will be taking over England’s national football stadium in northwest London for one day only.

The mini-festival, which was first held by the radio station in 2009, has seen many huge stars headline since its inception. Pretty much everyone who had a number 1 hit in the 2010s has attended at least once, including megastars like One Direction (still sorely missed by many), Ariana Grande, and even Ms Swift herself.

RECOMMENDED:

🎸 The best gigs and concerts in London this June.

🎪 The best music festivals in London 2024.

This year, the Ball is set to play host to 15 talented artists, all in one day. From Aitch to Time Out cover star RAYE, there’s enough variety to have something for everyone.

Planning on going along? Here’s absolutely everything you could possibly need to know about this year’s Capital Summertime Ball.

When and where is Capital’s Summertime Ball?

Capital’s 2024 Ball is taking place on Sunday June 16 in Wembley Stadium.

What’s the full Capital Summertime Ball lineup and set times?

Since the event takes place in Wembley, there’s only one stage. We don’t have set times yet, but here’s a list of all the artists who will be playing at the gig this weekend:

David Guetta

Perrie

Sabrina Carpenter

Benson Boone

Rudimental

Jax Jones

Bradley Simpson

Caity Baser

Raye

Meghan Trainor

Becky Hill

Aitch

Sugababes

Ella Henderson

Paul Russell

Are there any tickets left for Capital’s Summertime Ball?

Unfortunately, tickets are sold out. However, Capital sometimes gives away tickets on their radio stations in the lead-up to the ball, so if you’re really desperate make sure you’ve got Capital FM on in the background throughout the day.

What time does Capital's Summertime Ball start and finish?

Doors open at 1pm, but no one will be onstage until 3pm. The event will then go on until around 9.30pm and there’s no last entry before that time. However, Capital does say that times are subject to change, so make sure to arrive in plenty of time to avoid missing your faves.

What’s the weather looking like?

At the moment, it’s actually set to be a fairly nice day on Sunday (touch wood). With highs of 20C and lows of 12C, no rain and sunny spells, it could turn out to be a really quite nice afternoon. Of course this is the UK, so there’s no guaranteeing this won’t change before, or even on, Sunday, so make sure to keep checking for the most up to date forecasts here.

Did you see that James Bond is getting an exhibition in London’s secret wartime tunnels?

Plus: An immersive ‘Friends’ experience is coming to London this summer.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.