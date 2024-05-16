London
Timeout

Portobello Road, London
Photograph: QQ7 / Shutterstock.com

This London street has been named one of the most beautiful in the world

Condé Nast Traveller has unveiled its list of the prettiest lanes, roads and alleys in the world, and a famous London market destination has been included

Liv Kelly
Written by
Liv Kelly
We at Time Out know a thing or two about the world’s coolest streets, but we’re not the only ones with a ranking of the planet’s sightliest addresses. Travel mag Condé Nast Traveller has just revealed its picks of the 71 most picturesque streets in the world – and London, naturally, features. 

Our capital boasts countless of pretty lanes, alleys, mews and more, but CNT chose to include one ultra-famous spot in its list. None other than Portobello Road in west London made the cut. 

Stretching from North Kensington to Notting Hill Gate, Portobello Road is characterised by vibrantly-painted terraced houses, viral foodie spots and, of course, its must-see market (which is one of Time Out’s best things to do in London this year).

The stalls are there from Monday to Saturday and open for a couple of hours on Sunday too. But if you fancy a gander away from the bustle of the market, there are plenty of great little record stores, well-stocked charity shops, pretty pubs and great bakeries kicking about. 

Other streets which made the ranks include Paris’s Rue de l’Abreuvoir and Tetsugaku No Michi in Kyoto, as well as lanes in Burano, Bruges, and Buenos Aires

About Portobello, Condé Nast Traveller said: ‘Before it was one of the world’s most-visited street markets, London’s mile-long Portobello Road was just a 19th-century country lane that connected the prosperous Portobello Farm with Kensal Green in the north and what is today the colourful neighbourhood of Notting Hill in the south. Throughout the second half of the 1800s, though, the road started to develop in response to the sweeping residences popping up around it.’

More on Notting Hill

This colourful west London neighbourhood is more than just some pretty streets. Check out our roundups of the best pubs, bars, restaurants and things to do in Notting Hill. 

Did you see that a brand-new 34-mile walking trail will link up north and south London?

Plus: This old wallpaper factory in west London has had a spectacular makeover

