Celebrate ’70s feminist filmmaking at the Barbican this weekend

Long before hashtags were a thing, female filmmakers were tackling the issues of gender, sexual inequality and abuse that underpin #MeToo and #Timesup via the medium of movies. This weekend, the Barbican is celebrating ’70s feminist filmmaking – the home of these talented directors – with a weekend of screenings, talks and discussions.
Look out for films tackling everything from women in the workplace to motherhood and sexuality with edgy new storytelling styles that sat miles outside the mainstream. Get down to EC2 this weekend and join the debate.
Artists & Activists is on at Barbican Cinema, Sat Jun 2 – Sun Jun 3
Read our pick of the 100 best feminist movies ever made
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ