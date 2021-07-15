Ravinder Bhogal’s curated mango-based cocktail, thali and pud is available for two sweet and juicy weeks

There is nothing nicer than a truly ripe mango. A mango that’s soft, sweet and so sticky that your only option is to eat it while naked in the bath is one of life’s true pleasures, but it’s a rare thing indeed.

Jikoni know this only too well and will be honouring the two weeks of the year where mangoes are at their best with a special mango-centric menu. The Asian fusion restaurant insist however that you remain fully clothed for the experience. Fair. Developed by Chef Patron Ravinder Bhogal, the menu kicks off with a mango and curry leaf margarita, before a major-sounding mango thali featuring a kesar mango and golden coin curry, dhokla, puri and a green bean and cashew nut thoran, which includes a whole intact mango. Dessert is Bhogal’s own creation of a tiramisu-inspired mango-misu with lime leaf and banana rum.

Photograph: Rahil Ahmad

‘Mangoes in the summer are so saturated with rapture, nostalgia and juice that we wanted to create a place where people can gather together and celebrate their fleeting joy,’ says Bhogal. ‘Over the last year, we have all faced our own challenges. We have witnessed sorrow and loss intimately. We felt that this is a moment to press pause, and enjoy a special mango feast at Jikoni before the sun recedes into the cusp of autumn, and life becomes hectic again’.

Jikoni’s special mango menu is available from July 22 to August 8. Get it while it’s sticky.

Jikoni, 19-21 Blandford Street, W1U 3DH

Our guide to all things Marylebone

These are the best restaurants in London