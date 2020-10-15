LondonChange city
Emilia's Crafted Pasta
Photograph: Emilia's Crafted Pasta

Celebrate World Pasta Day with a free meal from Emilia’s

Food always tastes better when it’s free

By Django Zimmatore
Emilia’s Crafted Pasta is giving away free main courses in celebration of the most important holiday of the year: World Pasta Day. 

On the wonderful day in question, Sunday October 25, diners will be able to get one free bowl of pasta each at Emilia’s restaurants in Aldgate and St Katharine Docks. There will be seven dishes on the free-for-a-day menu, including pappardelle bolognese and casarecce with creamy basil pesto. 

What’s the catch, you ask? To get your free meal on World Pasta Day, you’ll have to follow Emilia’s Crafted Pasta on both Instagram and TikTok. Don’t worry though, you don’t have to actually watch the staff’s attempts at making viral videos, just showing on the door that you follow their social media accounts will let you redeem your pasta.

Despite reduced capacities, Emilia’s hopes to serve even more than the 600 customers they had on World Pasta Day last year, so prepare for a (socially distanced) queue!

Check out the restaurant’s Instagram for more info.     

