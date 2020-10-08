Homeslice is giving away 500 slices of pizza every week

Homeslice has decided to launch a new weekly promotion to lift everyone’s spirits – because when everything has gone to shit, you can always rely on cheese and carbs.

The ‘Slice of Normality’ giveaway will run every week during an hourly slot when there will be 500 slices of free pizza up for grabs. Admittedly, there is a catch.

The giveaway will run at one of the restaurant group’s six branches and the location and time will be announced the day before in Homeslice’s newsletter in the morning and on Instagram in the afternoon. It kicks off next week on October 15th and the day of the giveaway will change every week. You’ll need to sign up and/or follow them to get the intel on where to get your free pizza fix. On the day, you’ll also need to share the announcement post on your Instagram stories, then show the folks at Homeslice to gain your free slice.

So yes, you’re basically doing a bit of marketing for them – but y’know, ‘free’ pizza.

With 500 slices up for grabs, you can expect queues out the door – but we’re told social distancing measures will be in place. Keep an eye on Instagram for today’s announcement and let the pizza party commence.

