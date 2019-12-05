Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Central London has become sugary sweet at this year’s ‘Gingerbread City’
Central London has become sugary sweet at this year’s ‘Gingerbread City’

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Thursday December 5 2019, 5:55pm

Gingerbread City 2019
Photograph: Luke O'Donovan

Breathing in central London air might be the same as smoking 150 cigarettes a year (according to a terrifying new study by the British Heart Foundation), but the heart of our capital has been given a much more fragrant makeover at the Museum of Architecture’s annual ‘Gingerbread City’. 

Possibly the sweetest festive event you’ll find in London, ‘Gingerbread City’ sees serious architects ditch conventional building materials for gingerbread bricks and sugar-paste mortar. 

Photograph: Luke O'Donovan

This year, the tiny gingerbread-flavoured city, designed and created by more than 100 architects, can be found at Somerset House – and one of the sections is dedicated to London.

You’ll find a biscuity version of Battersea Power Station with marshmallow towers.

Photograph: Luke O'Donovan

Elsewhere there are sweet recreations of the Eurostar terminal and London’s Santander Cycles. 

Photograph: Luke O'Donovan

 

Photograph: Luke O'Donovan

Oxford Circus is suddenly somewhere we actually want to be during the festive period, with its gingerbread roundel and candy-cane streetlamps. 

Photograph: Luke O'Donovan

London landmarks aside, the sugary city is made up of high-rise buildings, bridges, offices and homes as well as a university, stadium, urban farm, park and ferry terminal. Other highlights include this glowing creation below and a scene with marshmallow people gathered around a colourful Christmas tree. 

Photograph: Luke O'Donovan

 

Photograph: Luke O'Donovan

You can see the pretty, icing-piped world for yourself at Somerset House from December 7 to January 5. Tickets are £9 and available to book now. Find out more here

