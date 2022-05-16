London
Impossible Foods meat-free chicken nugget
Photograph: Nigel Davies

Chabuddy G is hosting Impossible Foods’ first UK pop up

The Impossible™ ‘Chicken’ Paradise and Sausage Palace is going to be a meat-free fiesta

Written by India Lawrence
The rise and rise of plant-based comfort food in London has been noticed by all. Aimed at all parties – vegans, vegetarians, carnivores who fancy eating a bit less meat – there has been an explosion of this top, but ethical, scran in recent years and we have tucked in like everyone else. But now a most exciting thing is happening: the real American deal, meat-free company Impossible Foods, is hosting its first ever UK event. Lovers of the fake animal products have been waiting a long time for this one. It’s taking place this Wednesday (May 18) at Maison Bab in Covent Garden and tickets are completely free. 

Billed as the Impossible ‘Chicken’ Paradise and Sausage Palace, the pop up ‘chicken’ nuggets and ‘sausage’ patties shop will give Londoners the chance to taste Impossible Foods’ plant-based deliciousness for the first time ever.

Known across the pond for its Impossible Burger (a concept it actually legally owns, mind you), all of its products are plant-based and designed to look and taste like real meat. 

But it’s not just free food (though that would be enough, tbh). The event will also be hosted by certified bossman and ‘Mayor of Hounslow’ Chabuddy G. Kurupt FM’s finest associate will be there to serve up comedy, business advice and fulfill all your selfie needs. 

You’ll want to grab a ticket pretty sharpish because this thing is going to be super popular. If you get in, you’ll also walk away with a bagful of Impossible Foods merch, so you can let your mates know that you’re repping the meat-free life. Soundtracked by Foundation FM DJs going B2B on the decks, the night will be a proper knees-up.

Maison Bab, 4 Mercer Walk, WC2H 9FA. Wed May 18. Free, book here. 

Need more vegan? Here are the best London restaurants you can't miss.

All the best stuff going on in May.

  • India Lawrence Contributor

