Chappell Roan is heading to London’s O2 Academy Brixton: start time and what you need to know

Sure, Brat and Charli XCX might’ve made the headlines this summer, but Chappell Roan has been everywhere. Nearly a year on from the release of her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Roan is a bona fide superstar. Can you name a bigger track in 2024 than ‘Good Luck, Babe!’?

London-based Chappell Roan fans, it’s time to get excited – she’s in town this week for three shows at the legendary O2 Academy Brixton. Roan last headlined a London stage last December, when she sold out two nights at Heaven. Safe to say she’s significantly levelled up since then.

Chappell Roan’s live shows have quite the rep (did you see her VMAs performance?) and these three Brixton shows might be the last time you get to see her in a venue smaller than an arena. In other words, these are set to be special shows – from timings to a potential setlist, here’s everything you need to know.

Dates and timings

Chappell Roan’s Brixton shows are on September 19, 20 and 21 2024. Doors open for all three shows at 7pm.

She tends to take to the stage between 9.15pm and 9.30pm – though if you want to make sure you don’t miss a second (and get to the front of the crowd), be sure to get down much earlier.

The Brixton Academy’s curfew is at 11pm.

Support act

There is no confirmed support act for Chappell Roan at Brixton yet. We’ll update this page if that changes.

In Manchester, Roan invited three local drag performers Donna Trump, Shanika Sunrise and Tequila Thirst to open for her.

Potential setlist

For an idea of what Chappell Roan will play at Brixton, here’s what she played in Glasgow last weekend (according to Setlist.fm).

Femininomenon Naked in Manhattan Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl Love Me Anyway Picture You Guilty Pleasure HOT TO GO! After Midnight Coffee Casual The Subway Red Wine Supernova Good Luck, Babe! My Kink Is Karma California Pink Pony Club

Seating plan

This is the map of O2 Academy Brixton according to Ticketmaster, showing stalls and seating blocks.

Image: Ticketmaster

Tickets and pricing

Tickets for Chappell Roan’s Brixton shows are flatly sold out, with Ticketmaster showing little-to-no availability for all three dates.

Tickets initially ranged from around £27.50 to £65.00. However, resellers are flogging tickets for more than £400 on sites like Stubhub. As always, be exceptionally careful and wary of scams when buying resold tickets.

Merch

Expect t-shirts, hoodies and caps in a range of colours (including black, pink, green), plus posters, keyrings and lithographs specific to the Midwest Princess 2024 tour.

You’ll also be able to buy copies of The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess on vinyl.

The Midwest Princess tour reviews so far

Reviews so far have been, as expected, resoundingly positive.

Annabel Nugent in the Independent gave Roan a full five stars, saying that her Manchester show felt ‘like a snapshot of Roan’s pre-fame psyche before the Grammys and stadium shows that will likely follow’.

Alim Kheraj in the Guardian also gave the Manchester stop of the Midwest Princess tour five stars, the headline saying she was ‘having the time of her life’.

Yet another five-star review in the i saw Shaun Curran exclaim: ‘You could make fortunes by bottling the joy that filled the room at the opening night of Chappell Roan’s first UK tour.’

So, at lot to be excited about!

