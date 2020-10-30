Charitable doughnuts, a Herne Hill food bank and tackling PPE litter: great London causes to get behind

Four London organisations doing good in the city

Every month, we champion Londoners doing great things to make the city a better place. In this instalment: feelgood doughnuts, a charity cookbook and more.

They say: ‘Beder is a charity raising awareness around mental health and suicide prevention. We want to overcome the stigma around these incredibly important issues.’ Razzak Mirjan, founder

Why we love it: From IRL football matches to virtual cooking sessions, Beder brings people together to help them feel less alone.

How to help: Buy its book ‘From Beder’s Kitchen’. All profits go to the charity.

They say: ‘We’re an environmental awareness campaign documenting PPE litter. We want to show that each small action contributes to the bigger picture.’ Alastair Cross, founder

Why we love it: This community project is calling on Londoners to track PPE litter and dispose of it. It’ll donate £1 to the NHS for every item found.

How to help: Download the Litterati app and use code PICUP-PPE to join in the challenge.

They say: ‘We sell vegan doughnuts and deliver them by bike. The profits we make go to The Connection at St Martin’s to support its work helping people move away from the streets.’ Ben Benton, director

Why we love it: Doughnuts made by an ex-St John chef? Tick. All profits going to a charity tackling rough sleeping? Tick, tick.

How to help: Within three miles of Trafalgar Square? Order some doughnuts, stat!

Feed the Hill

They say: ‘We rescue food that would end up in landfill and distribute it to families suffering food poverty. No one should go hungry when there’s so much surplus food.’ Sharon Shamir, project coordinator

Why we love it: What started as a Telegraph Hill mutual aid group is now an ongoing community project helping more than 500 people every week.

How to help: Donate to its Just Giving page. Or order a book from local Hazel Gaskin, who snapped residents between April and July this year and has put together a photo book called ‘People of the Hill’. She’s taking orders via Instagram and proceeds will go towards the community project.

