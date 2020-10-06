Buy bakes for a good cause from Jolene, Bao, The Good Egg and more

Borough Market and new-wave Middle Eastern eatery Arabica are teaming up to put on a massive bake sale. What’s more, every penny raised will go to charities working to support those affected by the enormous explosion that devastated the city of Beirut on August 4.

The charity Bake for Beirut event will take place at the market on Saturday October 17 from 11am to 2pm, and will feature the great and good of London’s food scene. Jolene! Bao! The Good Egg! That guy who won the first series of ‘The Great British Bake Off’! And obviously loads more.

‘Community is at the heart of Borough Market,’ said the market’s managing director Darren Henaghan. ‘This event is a perfect example of how our traders pull together to help support communities – whether that be local or beyond. We are proud to be able to support such an important occasion and cause.’

As well as a life-changing number of top-quality baked goods on sale, there will also be a big charity auction featuring prizes including an actual pizza oven, magnums of wine, cookbooks and – that absolute classic – a Fortnum & Mason Christmas hamper. Imagine owning both a pizza oven and the knowledge that you had helped, even slightly, the people of Lebanon. Get involved!

Bake for Beirut will take place at Borough Market on Sat Oct 17 from 11am-2pm. Find out more here.

