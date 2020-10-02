Here’s something to raise the spirits: London Bakers Against Racism has organised a virtual bake sale in conjunction with Black History Month. The tasty event will take place on Sunday October 11, with all proceeds going to The Black Curriculum, a social enterprise that aims to address the lack of Black British history taught in UK schools.

The sale will feature cakes made by Ottolenghi’s Oliver Costello and chocolate babka straight from The Good Egg’s kitchen, alongside all kinds of sweet things from London’s best bakers, including brownies, cookies, pies and macarons. Customers can order their favourite baked goods and collect them at one of two pickup points: The Hearth in Queen’s Park or Esters café in Stoke Newington.

Nia Burr, co-owner and chef at Esters said: ‘I’d heard about Bakers Against Racism in the US on social media, so when one of our regulars, pastry chef Adri, said she was organising bakers here in east London for a July sale, offering up our space and donating bakes felt like the least we could do.

‘North-east and north-west London had separate bake sales last time, and we raised £3k each. We’re hoping to double our impact now that we’ve joined up.’

Online pre-sales will be running until 3pm on Saturday October 10 on London Bakers Against Racism’s website. Buyers will then be able to collect their baked goods from 11am to 2pm on Sunday October 11 at one of the two pickup points – just make sure to check the right one to go to for your order.

Any of the baked goods not sold online will be available to buy on the day, so don't worry if you missed out on the pre-orders or fancy an extra slice of cake when you get there.

Oi Leng Lui, co-founder and director of The Hearth in Queen’s Park said: ‘It's so important that the community comes together to pitch in and bake sales are incredibly accessible and heartwarming. Not only do they make the most delicious treats, the bakers are also helping to raise awareness of the important work of charities like The Black Curriculum.’

Visit the London Bakers Against Racism Instagram for more information and put in an order here.

In other news, Sadiq Khan has vowed to increase teaching of Black history in London schools.

In other sweet news, Bao is opening its first bakery.

Share the story