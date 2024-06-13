Charlotte Tilbury is opening a new shop in east London

A glossy golden oasis is coming to Westfield Stratford. Luxury makeup and skincare brand Charlotte Tilbury has announced the opening of a new store – nay, a ‘Beauty Wonderland’ – in Westfield Stratford, which is set to open by late summer 2024.

The outpost will be the brand’s third standalone London branch, following successful Beauty Wonderlands – that’s what the brand calls its shops – in Covent Garden and Westfield White City.

Charlotte Tilbury is known for its cult liquid foundation, Pillow Talk lipstick and Hollywood-glam aesthetic. The high-end image matches the price tag, and celebrity ad campaigns featuring such London icons as Jourdan Dunn and Kate Moss. Now the brand is expanding its offering for those who prefer to stay east of Liverpool Street.

Charlotte Tilbury products are already stocked in department stores and beauty specialists like SpaceNK and Sephora, the US cosmetics company which opened its second UK store in Stratford last year. But the new shop will offer bonuses like facials and one-on-one sessions with makeup artists.

Tilbury herself is known for working on runways and red carpets. Catchphrases include ‘follow the hollow’ and ‘keep the curl’, and the word ‘darling’ used as frequently as possible.

The UK market made up over £260 million of Charlotte Tilbury’s £310 million turnover in 2022. If the numbers are anything to go by, even the most overwhelmed Westfield shoppers will be swayed by a little bronze ‘n’ glow.

