Stephen Hawking at Work
Photo: Isidora Bojovic

Check out Stephen Hawking’s mind-bending blackboard at the Science Museum

Loads of the super-genius’s stuff is going on display for the first time

Joe Mackertich
Written by
Joe Mackertich
The Science Museum has decided to expose Londoners to the blinding light of pure genius.

For the first time, the personal items of legendary cosmologist Stephen Hawking have gone on public display to, hopefully, provide unrivalled insight into the great man’s life and ideas. ‘Stephen Hawking at Work’ gives Londoners an opportunity to get up close and personal with loads of totemic objects, including the scientist’s actual, pre-fame PhD thesis, first voice synthesiser, spectacles and even an invitation to a ‘time travellers’ party’ that Hawking hosted.

The objects have been chosen from more than 700 items belonging to Stephen Hawking that are now in the Science Museum’s possession. The museum says that, in time, details of all of them will be uploaded online for the public to study and enjoy.  

One item of particular interest is a ‘treasured blackboard’ daubed in mathematical equations, scribbles, cartoons and weird maths in-jokes. What does any of it mean? Unless you’re also a Cambridge-educated super-genius, probably nothing. But it’ll certainly be nice to stare at, slack-jawed, for a while.

‘Stephen Hawking at Work’ is at the Science Museum until Jun 12. Free entry.

