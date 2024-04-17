Check out these new photos of London's oldest park after its 'tranquil' transformation

The central London spot will be a new home to birds, butterflies and bats

Last year it was announced that London's oldest park, and the biggest in the City, Finsbury Circus, will close for an entire year to get some much need renovations. Work began on the big green oval back in November 2023. Now, the first pictures of what the new and improved park could look like are here.

Finsbury Circus Gardens have been closed on and off over the past 13 years, with most of the area taken over as a construction site by the Crossrail project from March 2010 until August 2020.

One of the oldest greens in the city, the central London glade has been offering Londoners a spot for peace and quiet since 1606 when it was laid out as London’s first public park. The Grade II-listed park is also home to a Grade II-listed drinking fountain which dates back to 1902. The fountain will remain in the park but in a new location.

Image: City of London Corporation

Green fingered workers in the gardens have been busy planting an ‘urban forest’, as well as other greenery that will help introduce a wide range of species and habitats for birds, bees, and bats in the central London oasis. Finsbury Gardens 2.0 will also have improved seating and pathways.

Chair of the City of London Corporation’s Natural Environment Board, Caroline Haines, said: ‘Finsbury Circus Gardens will be transfor

med into a tranquil haven for people to relax and spend time outside.

‘Not only are City open spaces hugely important for people's health and wellbeing, they also play a vital role by increasing the Square Mile’s resilience against climate change and enhancing biodiversity by creating habitats for a number of birds, butterflies, and insects.’

Image: City of London Corporation

Chair of the City of London Corporation’s Streets and Walkways Sub-Committee, Graham Packham, added: ‘With much of Finsbury Circus Gardens being out of action over the past decade for the construction of Crossrail, there is a real opportunity to improve and revitalise this space for future generations to enjoy.’

Finsbury Circus Gardens will reopen later this year.

Did you see that one of the UK’s most popular waterside spots is in London?

ICYMI: This London train station has been named one of the coolest in the world.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.