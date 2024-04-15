London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Regent’s Canal, Camden
Photograph: Shutterstock

One of the UK’s most popular waterside spots is in London

New research has revealed the top 10 most popular waterside destinations in the country

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

Brighton beach, Loch Ness, Kynance cove. These are the places that typically come to mind when you think of the most fabulous waterside locations in the UK. So it might come as a surprise to hear that one of the most popular watery spots in the country is actually in London. 

Camden Lock has been revealed as the fourth most popular waterside destination in the UK. 

Research by InsureMy found that Camden Lock averages 7,425 searches on social media every month. The insurance company analysed all 128 waterside locations in the UK found on the Canal & River Trust’s website to come up with the top 10 most popular.

Taking the top spot was Sowerby Bridge in West Yorkshire with an average of 17,508 monthly searches. But Camden was the only London spot to make it into the country’s top 10. 

Camden Lock is known for its proximity to the legendary Camden Market, and its gorge views of Regent’s Canal. It’s the perfect place for people watching and gongoozling (watching the canal boats drift by). In the research, hashtags #camdenlock and #camdenlocks were found to have 180,000 posts on Instagram, showing the area to be very popular on the ‘gram. 

Stewart Barnett, head of marketing for InsureMy said: ‘Brits visit waterside destinations for a variety of reasons, whether for a peaceful escape, nature watching or a leisure activity.

‘It's fascinating to see a diverse range of locations featured in the study's top 10 rankings, with West Yorkshire claiming the top spot and London securing fourth place. Despite their contrasting atmospheres, both destinations offer unique experiences.’

See you down the Costa del Camden.  

The most popular waterside destinations in the UK

  1. Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire
  2. Rudyard Lake, Staffordshire
  3. Wigan Pier, Greater Manchester
  4. Camden Lock, London
  5. The 46 mile Llangollen Canal, England and Wales border
  6. Earlswood Lakes, West Midlands
  7. Caen Hill Locks, Wiltshire
  8. Trent Lock, Nottingham
  9. Dundas Aqueduct, Monkton Combe near Bath
  10. Goytre Wharf, South Wales

More outdoors with Time Out

As well as stunning locks, London has got a tonne of brilliant waterside locations. These are the best lidos and outdoor swimming pools in the city. And here’s our list of the best canal and riverside pubs.

ICYMI: This London train station has been named one of the coolest in the world.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.