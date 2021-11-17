Mark your calendars, cheese stans, there is a new best day of the week. The Cheese Bar’s famous Fondue Thursdays will start up again this December, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that melted cheese is good on everything. Sample a brand-new fondue each month during this collaboration series with London’s most popular restaurants and up-and-coming chefs.

First, on December 2, Japanese restaurant Bone Daddies will twist up Cornish gouda and yuzu fondue, replacing the traditional lemon juice with East Asian citrus. Dip in a crispy Japanese pickle or some chicken karaage (Bone Daddies’ speciality) and you’ll be in greasy, cheesy heaven. If you really want to get spicy, try it with ramen seasoning kimchi tare.

Also coming up is a collaboration with From the Ashes BBQ, who promises ‘smoke, fat, flavour’ in their fondue, plus meat and crispy potatoes on the side for the full barbeque experience. Then continue your journey around the cheese world when burrito master Paxti brings ‘Queso Fundido’ to the Cheese Bar later in the month with Mexican and Venezulan influences. Burritos thankfully included.

Classic fondues such as the sweet and smooth Mayfield and the more savoury Cornish Gouda and Kern are available for the more traditional fans. Celebrate the weekends early at this Camden Market spot by booking for you and friends to try the new fondues for £25pp.

Cheese Bar, Unit 93-94 Camden Stables, Camden Town, London NW1 8AH

